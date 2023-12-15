Calif. Jury Finds $107 Million Asbestos Verdict Improper, Grants Defense Post-Trial Motions

LOS ANGELES –– A California state court has found that a $107 million asbestos verdict was improper, granting motions for judgment notwithstanding the verdict filed by defendants E.F. Brady Company Inc., Elementis Chemicals Inc., and Union Carbide Corporation, and a joint motion by all defendants for a new trial.

“In total,” the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County concluded in its Dec. 12 order, “this court is convinced from the [entire] record that the jury clearly should have reached a different verdict or decision. Misconduct and other irregularities support a new trial or reduced award. Jury influenced by improper …