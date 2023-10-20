Crosby Valve’s Motion to Dismiss Asbestos Claims Denied by N.Y. Court
October 20, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– Crosby Valve LLC’s motion to dismiss asbestos claims asserted against the company has been denied by a New York trial court, which found that “conflicting evidence has been presented.”
The New York Supreme Court for New York County issued the order denying the motion to dismiss on Oct. 5.
Defendant Crosby Valve LLC moved to dismiss the claims of Joseph DeRoy, saying the plaintiff had failed to establish that, first, he had been exposed to asbestos in any of the company’s products and, second, that the defendant had a duty to warn of asbestos-containing insulation in the …
