Calif. Jury Awards $107 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against Union Carbide

LOS ANGELES –– A California jury has awarded a total of $107 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial involving wall materials and joint compound products, assessing liability to Union Carbide and two other defendants.

A Notice of Special Verdict was filed on July 7 in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County which listed the details of the verdict reached in the first phase of the trial. A second verdict form was entered on July 11, in which jurors awarded $75 million in punitive damages.

Joel and Jovana Hernandezcueva allege that Joel Hernandezcueva’s work at …