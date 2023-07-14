ASBESTOS

Calif. Jury Awards $107 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against Union Carbide


July 14, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Verdict Sheet Phase 1
  • Verdict Sheet Phase 2


LOS ANGELES –– A California jury has awarded a total of $107 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial involving wall materials and joint compound products, assessing liability to Union Carbide and two other defendants.

A Notice of Special Verdict was filed on July 7 in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County which listed the details of the verdict reached in the first phase of the trial. A second verdict form was entered on July 11, in which jurors awarded $75 million in punitive damages.

Joel and Jovana Hernandezcueva allege that Joel Hernandezcueva’s work at …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Class Action and Mass Tort - Examining the Blurred Lines in Recent Complex Litigation

July 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA
InterContinental San Francisco IHG

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!

August 15, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown

MORE DETAILS