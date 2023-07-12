Law Professor Group Files Amici Brief in U.S. Supreme Court in Bankruptcy Dispute
July 12, 2023
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A number of law professors have a filed an amici brief in an appeal pending before the U.S. Supreme Court involving the question of whether an insurer with financial responsibility for a bankruptcy claim is a party-at-interest that may object to a plan of reorganization under Chapter 11.
Professors Anthony J. Casey, Laura Coordes, Diane Lourdes Dick, Jared Ellias, Brook E. Gotberg, Joshua C. Macey, Samir D. Parikh, and Robert K. Rasmussen filed the amici curiae brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on June 5, saying they have a “strong interest in the correct interpretation of the …
