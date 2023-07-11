4th Circuit Seeks Response to En Banc Rehearing Request in Bestwall Bankruptcy Appeal

RICHMOND, Va. – The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has requested a response to petitions for rehearing en banc in an appeal relating to the bankruptcy of Bestwall LLC, according to recent documents.

In a July 7 order, the 4th Circuit asked the parties to respond to the request for rehearing on or before July 17. The appellate court also specified that the response may not exceed 3,900 words.

The petition for rehearing en banc came after the 4th CIrcuit issued an opinion on June 20 in which it affirmed a District Court order upholding a bankruptcy court …