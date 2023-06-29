High Court Says Pa. Personal Jurisdiction Law Comports with Due Process

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a Pennsylvania law that requires companies to face lawsuits in the commonwealth when they have registered to business there, reinstating an occupational exposure cancer case against Norfolk Southern Railway Co.

On June 27, the court majority, led by Justice Neil Gorsuch, held that even though the plaintiff no longer lives in Pennsylvania and his cause of action did not accrue in the commonwealth, he may still sue Norfolk Southern in Pennsylvania state court pursuant to the high court’s 1917 ruling, which applies a similar Missouri law.

Robert Mallory worked for …