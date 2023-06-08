Mo. Federal Judge Retains Asbestos Exposure Case, Citing Federal Officer Jurisdiction

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri federal judge has refused to remand an asbestos occupational exposure case, ruling that federal officer jurisdiction applies because defendant Raytheon Technologies Corp. acted under the military’s direction when it built asbestos-containing helicopter engines.

In a May 17 opinion, Judge Audrey G. Fleissig of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri found Raytheon showed it acted under federal authority when constructing the Pratt & Whitney engine at issue; therefore, it has a colorable government contractor defense.

Gustave Sahm died from lung cancer, allegedly due to his exposure to asbestos-containing products from 1956 through …