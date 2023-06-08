Lornamead Dismissed from Talcum Powder Asbestos Case for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida appellate court has ruled that Lornamead Inc. should be dismissed from a talcum powder asbestos exposure case because the record reflects a lack of minimum contacts to support personal jurisdiction.

In a May 24 opinion, the Florida Court of Appeal, 4th District, found the evidence showed that Lornamead sold only six bottles of talcum powder to Walgreens stores in the United States, not specifically Florida, and the powder was not sold to the other stores where the plaintiff shopped.

Joanne Fleemin and her husband sued numerous defendants, including Lornamead, alleging Fleemin developed mesothelioma as …