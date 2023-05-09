Whittaker, Clark & Daniels Receiver Moves to Dismiss Bankruptcy Petition, Says Board Didn’t Have Authority to File
May 9, 2023
TRENTON, N.J. –– A receiver for Whittaker, Clark & Daniels has moved to dismiss the company’s Chapter 11 petition, saying that the Debtor’s board had no authority to file for bankruptcy.
In a May 3 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, Peter Protopapas, a duly appointed receiver by the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas for Whittaker, Clark & Daniels, maintained that a “controlling order of the South Carolina divested WCD’s board of such authority and gave it to the Receiver alone.”
“As a result, this bankruptcy was not properly filed and can …
