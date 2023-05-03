ASBESTOS

Co-Mediators Appointed by Judge Overseeing LTL II Bankruptcy Proceedings


May 3, 2023



TRENTON, N.J. –– Co-mediators have been appointed by the judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition, who asked the appointed individuals to “pursue mediation immediately.”

Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey announced the appointment of Gary Russo and Eric Green during a hearing on May 3.

Judge Kaplan noted that both men are “well-known” and stated that he would require both mediators to be present in any conversation with the court.

Gary J. Russo is a partner at Jones Day in Lafayette, La. Eric D. Green is a …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation

June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation

May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

MORE DETAILS