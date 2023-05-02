LTL Management Backs Motion to Appoint Randi Ellis as Future Talc Claimants Rep; Plaintiff Firms Object
May 2, 2023
TRENTON, N.J. –– LTL Management LLC has replied supporting its motion for an order appointing Randi S. Ellis as Legal Representative for Future Talc Claimants, saying that her conduct “was beyond reproach and [she] acted at all times in accordance with the standards for an FCR.”
In the April 28 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, LTL maintained that Ellis was “even more qualified now to serve as the FCR as a result of her active and diligent participation in the 2021 Chapter 11 case, where she developed an extensive understanding of the …
