Neb. Federal Judge Lifts Stay of National Indemnity’s Action Against Reinsurers

OMAHA, Neb. — A Nebraska federal judge has lifted a stay of a declaratory judgment action in which National Indemnity Co. alleges its breached facultative reinsurance certificates by refusing to contribute toward a settlement of asbestos exposure claims filed against the state of Montana.

On April 20, Brian C. Buescher of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska also ruled that one of the reinsurers, TIG Insurance Co., may reassert its motion to dismiss the action for lack of personal jurisdiction and improper venue.

NICO, which is based in Nebraska, issued liability insurance to the State of Montana …