Mesothelioma Plaintiff Urges Court to Lift Stay, Says Debtor Has Conceded Stay ‘Irreparably Harms’ Plaintiff
April 18, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Brief
- Objection
TRENTON, N.J. –– A plaintiff seeking relief from an automatic stay in LTL’s second bankruptcy petition has filed a brief maintaining his position and arguing that the Debtor has even admitted that the stay “irreparably harms” the plaintiff “and has no adverse effect on Debtor and the Protected Parties.”
In an April 17 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Anthony Hernandez-Valadez argued that the Debtor “fails to articulate any prejudice that would result if the stay were lifted.”
“Indeed, any valid indemnification between Debtor and any Protected Party has no impact on …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center