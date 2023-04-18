Mesothelioma Plaintiff Urges Court to Lift Stay, Says Debtor Has Conceded Stay ‘Irreparably Harms’ Plaintiff

TRENTON, N.J. –– A plaintiff seeking relief from an automatic stay in LTL’s second bankruptcy petition has filed a brief maintaining his position and arguing that the Debtor has even admitted that the stay “irreparably harms” the plaintiff “and has no adverse effect on Debtor and the Protected Parties.”

In an April 17 brief filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiff Anthony Hernandez-Valadez argued that the Debtor “fails to articulate any prejudice that would result if the stay were lifted.”

“Indeed, any valid indemnification between Debtor and any Protected Party has no impact on …