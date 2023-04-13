Pa. Court Reverses Summary Judgment Award, Finds ‘Genuine Issue of Material Fact’ in Asbestos Case

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania appellate court has reversed an award of summary judgment to an asbestos defendant, holding that the plaintiffs were entitled to present the issue of whether there is a sufficient causal connection between the alleged injury and the defendant’s product to a jury.

In the April 4 order, the Pennsylvania Superior Court opined that the plaintiff sufficient identified the defendant’s product and the frequency, regularity, and proximity of the decedent’s exposure to it.

The underlying claims were brought on behalf of James Myers, who allegedly developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos he encountered while …