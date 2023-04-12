N.Y. Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment Brought by Perkins Engines in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied a motion for summary judgment brought by Perkins Engines Inc. in an asbestos case, finding that “triable issues of fact exist.”

In an April 3 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the defendant had failed to meet its initial burden of establishing it was entitled to summary judgment.

The underlying claims were brought by Kenneth Nankervis. Perkins Engines Inc. moved for summary judgment, challenging product identification in the case.

“Defendant Perkins Engines argues that although plaintiff testified as to working with its …