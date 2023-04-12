N.Y. Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment Brought by Perkins Engines in Asbestos Case
April 12, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has denied a motion for summary judgment brought by Perkins Engines Inc. in an asbestos case, finding that “triable issues of fact exist.”
In an April 3 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that the defendant had failed to meet its initial burden of establishing it was entitled to summary judgment.
The underlying claims were brought by Kenneth Nankervis. Perkins Engines Inc. moved for summary judgment, challenging product identification in the case.
“Defendant Perkins Engines argues that although plaintiff testified as to working with its …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown