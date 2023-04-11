N.J. Bankruptcy Judge Refuses to Sua Sponte Dismiss LTL’s Second Chapter 11 Petition
April 11, 2023
TRENTON, N.J. –– The judge overseeing LTL Management LLC’s second Chapter 11 Bankruptcy petition has refused to issue a sua sponte order dismissing the filing at this time, concluding that there is no record on which he could base a dismissal.
“The case goes forward as of now,” Hon. Michael B. Kaplan of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey concluded during the April 11 hearing, rejecting the efforts of several plaintiff law firms that spoke at the hearing in opposition of the proposed $8.9 billion settlement agreement of talcum powder claims.
The hearing, the first …
