N.Y. Trial Court Awards Summary Judgment to LuK Clutch Systems in Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Case

MINEOLA, N.Y. –– A New York trial court has awarded summary judgment to LuK Clutch Systems Inc. in a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit, finding that the plaintiffs had failed to establish the dosage with regard to the defendant’s product.

In the April 5 order, the New York Supreme Court for Nassau County opined that none of the evidence submitted, including the expert reports, meet the dosage standard outlined in Parker v. Mobil Corp.

The underlying claims were brought by Donna A. Daniell and Robert Daniell, who contend that Donna was exposed to asbestos fibers on Robert’s work clothing, which she …