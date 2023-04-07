ASBESTOS

Structure Tone Must Face N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Claims, Judge Rules


April 7, 2023


NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Structure Tone LLC’s motion for summary judgment, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to asbestos-containing materials at job sites where the defendant was a general contractor.

In a March 27 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court explained that the deposition transcripts establish issues of fact as to whether Structure Tone created a dangerous condition by sweeping asbestos dust and causing injury.

Plaintiffs allege decedent Mario Ferrari was exposed to asbestos through his work with, or near, products used by …


