Structure Tone Must Face N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Claims, Judge Rules
April 7, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Structure Tone LLC’s motion for summary judgment, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to asbestos-containing materials at job sites where the defendant was a general contractor.
In a March 27 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court explained that the deposition transcripts establish issues of fact as to whether Structure Tone created a dangerous condition by sweeping asbestos dust and causing injury.
Plaintiffs allege decedent Mario Ferrari was exposed to asbestos through his work with, or near, products used by …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown