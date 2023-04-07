Calif. Federal Judge Allows Asbestos Exposure Action to Proceed

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has denied General Electric Co., ViacomCBS Inc., Air & Liquid Systems and Warren Pumps LLC summary judgment in an asbestos exposure action, ruling the plaintiffs presented sufficient evidence that the decedent was exposed to their products and that such exposure substantially contributed to his mesothelioma.

“Although the evidence that Plaintiffs proffered is not especially strong, when viewed in the light most favorable to them, the Court finds that it is sufficient to raise at least one genuine dispute of material fact regarding whether Elorreaga was exposed to asbestos-containing products made, sold, or …