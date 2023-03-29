Conn. Jury Awards $20 Million at Conclusion of Trial Involving Window Glazing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –– A Connecticut jury has awarded $20 million at the conclusion of a mesothelioma trial against Vanderbilt Minerals and DAP Inc., finding the defendants responsible for DAP 33 window glaze, which the plaintiffs claimed contained asbestos.

The Connecticut Superior Court, Fairfield Judicial District, jury reached the compensatory damage portion of the verdict on March 9. Hon. Barry K. Stevens presided over the trial, which lasted seven weeks.

In a March 10 order, the court stated that “in light of the jury’s verdict awarding punitive damages … the plaintiffs’ brief in support of the amount of the punitive damages …