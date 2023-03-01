La. Appeals Court Upholds $5.5 Million Wrongful Death Damages Award in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana appellate court has upheld a $2.75 million wrongful death award to each of a decedent’s two daughters in an asbestos mesothelioma case, rejecting defendant Union Carbide Corp. (UCC)’s argument that the testimony given during trial did not support the verdict.

In a Feb. 15 opinion, the Louisiana Appeal Court, 4th District, found the testimony supported the award, noting each plaintiff had a distinct relationship with the decedent and were devastated by his death.

Although one of the daughters did not testify, plaintiffs’ counsel adequately explained her absence, the appellate court found, and the testifying …