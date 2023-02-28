Pa. Intermediate Court Reinstates Asbestos Exposure Claims Against Crane, Warren Pump
February 28, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania Superior Court has reinstated an asbestos exposure case against Crane Co. and Warren Pump Co., ruling the plaintiff’s evidence created a material issue of fact as to the regularity or nature of the decedent’s contact with their products while he worked aboard a U.S. Naval vessel.
In a Feb. 14 opinion, the Superior Court panel found the trial court erred in granting summary where the facts sufficiently identified defendants’ products and the decedent’s exposure to them.
Thomas Korol was diagnosed, post-mortem, with malignant mesothelioma on June 13, 2017. He had served as a U.S. Navy fireman …
