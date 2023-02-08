N.Y. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Mercedes-Benz in Asbestos Case, Cites Lack of Product Identification
February 8, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A New York court has awarded summary judgment to Mercedes-Benz USA LLC in an asbestos exposure case, agreeing with the defendant that the plaintiff had failed to establish product identification in the case.
In a Jan. 23 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County concluded that there was no indication that additional discovery would reveal facts to affect the instant decision.
The plaintiffs asserted in their complaint that decedent Yaniv Sides was exposed to asbestos brought home on the work clothing of his father. As a result of the exposure, Sides developed mesothelioma, the …
