Take-Home Exposure Case Sent to La. State Court on Eve of Trial
January 24, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — Based upon the federal officer removal statute, a Louisiana federal judge has remanded a take-home asbestos exposure case set for trial in early February, ruling that the remand clock was triggered by a September 2022 letter from plaintiffs’ counsel which indicates that the decedent’s family worked on government-owned ships.
Chief Judge Nannette J. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana sent the case to the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans on Jan. 11.
Gayle LeBeau was allegedly exposed to asbestos fibers and dust brought home by his father and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Hair Straightener & Social Media Litigation
January 25, 2023 - Miami Beach, FL
Fontainebleau Miami Beach
MORE DETAILS