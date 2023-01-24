Take-Home Exposure Case Sent to La. State Court on Eve of Trial

NEW ORLEANS — Based upon the federal officer removal statute, a Louisiana federal judge has remanded a take-home asbestos exposure case set for trial in early February, ruling that the remand clock was triggered by a September 2022 letter from plaintiffs’ counsel which indicates that the decedent’s family worked on government-owned ships.

Chief Judge Nannette J. Brown of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana sent the case to the Civil District Court for the Parish of Orleans on Jan. 11.

Gayle LeBeau was allegedly exposed to asbestos fibers and dust brought home by his father and …