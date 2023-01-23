Milton Roy Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action
January 23, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Milton Roy LLC’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to its pumps while working as an engineer at a Long Island, N.Y. school.
In a recent order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found Milton Roy’s motion was defeated by testimony from one of the decedent’s co-workers that the company’s asbestos-coated pumps were at the school during the relevant time.
Jane Wixted, as executrix for the estate of Thomas Wixted, …
