Milton Roy Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action


January 23, 2023


NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Milton Roy LLC’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling there is a question of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to its pumps while working as an engineer at a Long Island, N.Y. school.

In a recent order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found Milton Roy’s motion was defeated by testimony from one of the decedent’s co-workers that the company’s asbestos-coated pumps were at the school during the relevant time.

Jane Wixted, as executrix for the estate of Thomas Wixted, …


