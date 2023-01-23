Union Carbide Awarded Summary Judgment in La. Federal Asbestos Action

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has awarded Union Carbide Corp. summary judgment in a mesothelioma case, ruling the plaintiff failed to prove that he worked with the company’s asbestos-containing product during his employment with the U.S. Navy.

In a Jan. 13 order, Judge Sarah S. Vance of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that the plaintiff failed to identify the brand name or manufacturer of the asbestos-containing joint compound to which he was exposed.

“Plaintiff has come forward with no other evidence that he was ever exposed to any asbestos fibers emanating from …