Philadelphia Jury Awards $25 Million at Conclusion of Asbestosis Trial Against John Crane

PHILADELPHIA –– A Philadelphia jury has awarded $25 million at the conclusion of an asbestosis trial, finding John Crane liable for injuries caused by exposure to asbestos in the defendant’s gasket and packing products.

The verdict was reached on Dec. 19 by the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County jury.

In a Jan. 11 order, Hon. Ann M. Butchart of the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County scheduled an April 3 hearing on John Crane’s subsequent motion for reconsideration of the verdict.

In that order, the court asked that the defendant file a brief supporting its …