N.Y. Jury Awards $23 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Involving Steamfitter

NEW YORK –– A New York jury has awarded $23 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial involving the claims of a former steamfitter, concluding that Jenkins Bros. is responsible for the plaintiffs’ development of mesothelioma.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County reached the verdict on Dec. 21 after a two-month trial. Hon. Suzanne Adams presided over the trial.

The claims were asserted by James McWilliams, who contended that he developed mesothelioma after working as a career union steamfitter for Local 638 in New York City for more than 30 years. During his employment, McWilliams …