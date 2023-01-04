N.Y. Court Adopts Intermediate Appellate Court Order Tossing Punitive Damage Claim
NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has adopted an intermediate appellate court’s order granting a motion in part to dismiss the punitive damage claim asserted against J-M Manufacturing Company Inc.
In the Dec. 14 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County granted J-M Manufacturing Company Inc.’s motion to reargue.
Plaintiff Victor Arana alleged that he worked with J-M Manufacturing Co.’s asbestos cement pipe while employed as a plumber’s laborer. Arana said that his mother, Gloria M. Maryn, was exposed to asbestos fibers on his work clothing, which she laundered.
In Sept. 2021, the court …
