Wash. Jury Awards $5.75 Million at Conclusion of Auto Mechanic Asbestos Trial Against VW
December 23, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict Sheet
SEATTLE –– A Washington jury has awarded $5.75 at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against Volkswagen Group of American and Volkswagen AG, concluding that the defendants manufactured or sold products that were not reasonably safe.
The verdict was reached on Dec. 19 by the Washington Superior Court for King County jury after a trial presided over by Hon. Kenneth Schubert.
Sources told HarrisMartin that the Volkswagen defendants were the lone remaining defendants at the time of the verdict.
Plaintiff Jonathan Sorrentino asserted the claims as the personal representative of Thomas Sorrentino, contending that the decedent’s mesothelioma was caused …
