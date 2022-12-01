Rule 706 Expert Kenneth Feinberg Pens Letter to LTL Bankruptcy Court with Status Update

TRENTON, N.J. –– Kenneth R. Feinberg has written the bankruptcy court overseeing the Chapter 11 proceedings of LTL Management with an update on his work, noting that he plans to attend a Dec. 20 conference to “supplement and update the status of my work.”

In a letter sent to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey on Nov. 17, Feinberg noted that “finding a qualified claims firm took more time than I would have preferred.”

Feinberg was retained by the bankruptcy court to prepare and file a Rule 706 Report “estimating the volume and values of …