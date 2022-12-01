LTL Bankruptcy Judge Authorizes Feinberg to Retain StoneTurn as Consultant

TRENTON, N.J. –– The bankruptcy court overseeing the LTL Management Chapter 11 proceedings has authorized Kenneth R. Feinberg to retain StoneTurn as his consultant, noting that no one has objected to the appointment.

In a Nov. 15 order, the U.S. District Court for the Bankruptcy Court for District of New Jersey noted that “StoneTurn shall receive reasonable compensation as set by the Court and consistent with the StoneTurn Amended Affidavit and Second Amended Affidavit.”

Feinberg was official appointed as a Rule 706 expert to weigh in on the volume and values of current and future ovarian and mesothelioma claims …