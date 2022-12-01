Mass. Court Allows Attorneys to Withdraw as Counsel for Recently Dissolved Company in Asbestos Case

BOSTON –– A Massachusetts federal court has allowed attorneys to withdraw as counsel for a company that recently dissolved over plaintiff opposition, concluding that the company does not require representation since it is no longer an entity.

In the Nov. 23 ruling, the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts found that there was “no harm in allowing counsel to withdraw from representing a dissolved entity.”

Plaintiff Linda A. Cook asserted the underlying claims on behalf of Roland Cook, who was allegedly exposed to asbestos-containing products.

Among the defendants named in the complaint was Reinz Wisconsin Gasket LLC, which …