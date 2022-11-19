Special Master Appointed to Oversee Settlement in La. Federal Asbestos Exposure Case

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has appointed a special master to oversee an asbestos exposure settlement between the plaintiffs and several defendants.

In a Nov. 17 order, Judge Brian A. Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana tapped Daniel Daniel Davillier of Davillier Law Group in New Orleans to serve as special master.

Kirk Reulet was allegedly exposed to asbestos when he worked various marine-economy jobs between 1972 and 2013 and developed terminal mesothelioma. He was also allegedly exposed to asbestos fibers brought home by his father who worked in the same …