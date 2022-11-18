GE, ViacomCBS Must Face Claims in La. Federal Asbestos Exposure Action

BATON ROUGE, La. — A Louisiana federal judge has denied motions for summary judgment filed by General Electric Corp. and ViacomCBS Inc. f/k/a Westinghouse Electric Corp. in an asbestos exposure action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to asbestos dust while working around their turbines.

On Oct. 31, Judge Brian Jackson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Louisiana explained that plaintiffs proffered sufficient expert testimony refuting defendants’ claims that their turbines did not come with asbestos-containing insulation and that any exposure to the turbines’ asbestos-containing gaskets was insignificant.

Kirk …