Burnham Must Give Deposition on Asbestos Punitive Damages Issue, N.Y. Appellate Court Affirms


November 18, 2022


NEW YORK — A special master properly directed Burnham LLC to appear for deposition on issues concerning punitive damages, a New York appellate court has ruled, because it complied with a case management order entered in the asbestos litigation.

In a Nov. 17 order, the New York Appellate Division, 1st Dept., noted the CMO calls for such depositions where the plaintiff asserts a punitive damages claim.

The claims were asserted on behalf of Ernest Maseto, who developed mesothelioma as a result of his alleged exposure to asbestos-containing products during his work as a mechanic serviceman. Plaintiffs sued various defendants, …


