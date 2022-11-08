Pa. Judge Denies Insurers’ Motion to Unredact NARCO Asbestos Settlement Trust Trial Exhibits
November 8, 2022
PITTSBURGH –– The Pennsylvania federal bankruptcy judge overseeing a dispute involving the NARCO Asbestos Settlement Trust has denied a motion by insurers to unredact from certain trial exhibits claimants’ identifying information, ruling it was not improper for the parties to introduce only select portions of the documents into evidence.
On Oct. 31, Judge Thomas P. Agresti of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that the right of public access has been upheld because the insurers and the public generally have full access to the exact same version of the exhibits as were presented at trial. …
