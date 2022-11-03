Mo. Jury Awards Plaintiffs $6 Million in Asbestos Exposure Case Against Ford Motor

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri jury has awarded $6 million in compensatory damages to the family of a woman who died of mesothelioma in 2019 after allegedly being exposed to asbestos while servicing brakes manufactured by Ford Motor Co.

In the Nov. 2 verdict, the jury found that Ford was at fault for plaintiff Linda Behling’s exposure. Judge Elizabeth B. Hogan of the St. Louis Judicial Court presided over the two-week trial and the jurors deliberated for 3.5 hours before reaching the verdict.

According to the complaint, Behling, 70, was exposed to asbestos in the 1980s while working as a …