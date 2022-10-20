Avondale Awarded Summary Judgment on Fraud Claims in Take-Home Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal judge has awarded Huntington Ingalls Inc. (“Avondale”) partial summary judgment in a take-home asbestos case on claims for intentional torts and fraud, ruling plaintiffs cannot carry their burden of proof on those claims.

In an Oct. 13 order, Judge Carl J. Barbier of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana also ruled that plaintiff cannot prove his exposure to asbestos at Avondale outside the time period he provided; therefore, any of the claims of exposure prior to Jan. 20, 1969, and after Feb. 21, 1978, must be dismissed.

Ruby Lee Marie …