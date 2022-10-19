Armstrong Pumps Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Armstrong Pumps Inc. summary judgment in a take-home asbestos exposure action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the company required the use of external asbestos-containing insulation on its pumps.

In an Oct. 11 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court found that Armstrong’s expert witness lacks the requisite personal knowledge regarding whether the company recommended or specified the insulation on its pumps.

Gloria Maryn alleges she was exposed to asbestos fibers while washing the clothes of her son, Victor Arana, who worked with Armstrong’s …