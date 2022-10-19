Punitive Damages Claim Proceeds Against Burnham in N.Y. Asbestos Case
October 19, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Burnham Corp. summary judgment on a punitive damages claim in an asbestos exposure action, ruling the plaintiff has established a question of fact as to whether the company warned him of the hazards of asbestos.
In an Oct. 11 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court noted the plaintiff proffered evidence revealing that Burnham did not place a warning on its boilers until 1982.
Raymond Sheridan was diagnosed with lung cancer in April 2019 and sued Burnham, alleging exposure to asbestos while removing its boilers. During his …
