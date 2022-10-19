N.Y. Court Denies Motion for Partial Summary Judgment on Punitive Damage Claim in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court ruled that plaintiffs in an asbestos exposure case can pursue punitive damage claims against ECR International Inc., concluding that the cause of action is not procedurally defective.

In an Oct. 11 decision and order on motion filed by the New York Supreme Court for New York County denied the efforts to obtain partial summary judgment on the punitive damage claim.

The underlying claims were asserted on behalf of Ernest Maseto, who allegedly worked with boilers manufactured by Utica Companies, the predecessor by merger to ECR International Inc. Maseto’s work as a …