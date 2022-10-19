Burnham Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Burnham LLC summary judgment in an asbestos action, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether the decedent was exposed to asbestos while working on the defendant’s boilers and whether such exposure caused his mesothelioma.

In an Oct. 11 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court further found there is an issue of fact as to whether Burnham wantonly and recklessly disregarded the decedent’s safety by failing to warn him of the dangers of asbestos.

The executor of Robert G. Coffman’s estate alleges Coffman was exposed …