Louisiana Court Rejects Efforts to Obtain Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has denied a motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, rejecting the motion which was brought on statute of repose and causation grounds.

In the Sept. 9 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana opined that “there is a material fact issue on whether that exposure was a substantial factor giving rise to [the decedent’s] mesothelioma.”

Riley Power Inc. filed a motion for summary judgment, arguing in part that the statute of repose bars the claims, since the claims arise out of a defect in an immovable …