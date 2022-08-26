S.C. Court Affirms $800,000 Judgment Against Scapa in Asbestos Case Involving Dryer Felts

CHARLESTON, S.C. –– A South Carolina appellate court has affirmed a nearly $800,000 judgment in favor of the plaintiffs in an asbestos trial, finding that the trial court did not err in weighing in on a number of post-trial motions, including one to increase survival damages by $400,000.

In an Aug. 3 opinion, the South Carolina Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment of the trial court, in part concluding that the plaintiffs had provided sufficient evidence to support the jury’s conclusion that Scapa’s dryer felts were a specific cause and substantial factor in the decedent’s development of mesothelioma.

The underlying …