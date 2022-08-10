Ohio Federal Judge Remands Asbestos Exposure Action to State Court

CINCINNATI — An Ohio federal judge has remanded an asbestos exposure action to state court, ruling that removal of the case to federal court was improper because the plaintiff’s claims do not arise from alleged exposure at a federal enclave.

In a July 26 order, Senior Judge Christopher Boyko of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio explained that nothing on the face of the amended complaint indicates that the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard, which defendants asserted is a federal enclave.

John Dougherty filed suit on March 10 in the Cuyahoga …