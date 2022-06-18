Pa. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Air & Liquid, William Powell Co., Warren Pumps in Asbestos Case

PITTSBURGH –– Plaintiffs in a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit have filed a number of notices of settlement agreements with defendants weeks after the court dismissed claims against three defendants for lack of product identification.

According to a number of docket entries made in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on June 6, notices of settlement and stipulations of dismissal were entered as to Sequioa Ventures Inc., AECOM, BW/IP, Crane Co., Excelon, Foster Wheeler, Met Life, and MidAmerican.

The plaintiffs in the underlying action alleged that Shirley Hilster was exposed to asbestos fibers on her husband’s …