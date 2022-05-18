Pa. Court Issues Split Decision on 6 Pending Summary Judgment Motions in Asbestos Case

PHILADELPHIA –– A Pennsylvania federal court has issued a split decision on several motions for summary judgment pending in a maritime asbestos exposure lawsuit, finding in part that claims against Copes Vulcan Inc. and Aurora Pump Co. could proceed.

In the May 10 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania found that several other defendants, including CBS Corp., General Electric Co., Carrier Corp., and Crane Co., were entitled to summary judgment.

The plaintiffs asserted the claims on behalf of William R. Rogers III, contending that he developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos-containing …