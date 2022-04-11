La. Federal Court Allows Asbestos Plaintiff to File Reply Brief Regarding Government Immunity Defense
April 11, 2022
DOCUMENTS
- Huntington Order
- Reply
- Reply Order
- Union Carbide Order
NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has allowed an asbestos plaintiff to file a reply brief with regard to Avondale Shipyard’s government immunity defense the same day it granted several unopposed motions for summary judgment filed by several defendants.
In a reply brief filed on April 8 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, plaintiff Robert Stephen Sentilles clarified that he was not bringing a products liability claim against Avondale, but instead was bringing a negligence claim.
“Boyle makes clear, as did the 5th Circuit in Bailey v. McDonnell Douglas Corp. and more recently …
