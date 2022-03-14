Mo. Jury Issues $20 Million Against Ford in Asbestos Exposure Action

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri jury awarded a couple $20 million against Ford Motor Co. after finding the company failed to warn them of the dangers of asbestos exposure posed by its brakes.

In a March 11 verdict, the St. Louis Circuit Court jury awarded Bill Trokey, 76, $10 million in compensatory damages and his wife $10 million for loss of consortium. Judge Christopher E. McGraugh presided over the two-week trial.

Trokey, who was diagnosed with mesothelioma in 2020, alleged he was exposed to asbestos beginning in high school during the 1960s when he worked at a St. Louis service …